Ancelotti Plans Discussions on Brazil Coach Role
(MENAFN) Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, is scheduled for further discussions about potentially becoming the head coach of Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.
The 65-year-old Italian is set to meet with representatives who are acting on behalf of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).
Following Real Madrid's turbulent Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona in Seville on Saturday, Ancelotti remarked that his future was "a topic for the next weeks, not today."
Despite this, Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes, who has been representing the CBF, was observed at the match.
It is believed that Fernandes' current trip to Europe includes plans to convince Ancelotti to take the Brazil coaching role after the conclusion of the Spanish season.
This would likely involve Ancelotti departing from Real Madrid before this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States.
Ancelotti has emerged as the top candidate to succeed Dorival Junior, who was dismissed following Brazil's 4-1 loss to archrivals Argentina in Buenos Aires last month.
Brazil currently sits in fourth place in the South American World Cup qualification standings.
Although Brazil is not in immediate danger of missing out on the expanded 48-team World Cup, which will be held next year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the CBF believes that Ancelotti would provide the best opportunity for Brazil to secure the title.
