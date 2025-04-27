Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Amir, Turkish FM Discuss Latest Regional, Global Events

2025-04-27 07:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 27 (KUNA) - Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Sunday the latest regional and global developments.
This came in a meeting between the two sides in the Qatari capital, Doha, said Qatar's Amiri Diwan in a statement. (end)
