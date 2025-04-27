Russian Forces Attempting Assault Operations North Of Chasiv Yar Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces are attempting assault operations in Chasiv Yar from the north, aiming to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding the assault on Chasiv Yar, Russian forces are now focusing their operations on the northern side, attempting to dislodge the Defense Forces from their positions. Exploiting the favorable conditions of the season, with dense greenery providing cover, the enemy is maneuvering through the city not only under the cover of night or adverse weather but also taking advantage of the lush vegetation,” Zaporozhets explained.

When asked about the situation around Chasiv Yar, the spokesman stated that enemy activity in the area has escalated significantly over the past week. He noted that earlier operations primarily consisted of isolated assault attempts, predominantly involving personnel movements.

"This week, the enemy has intensified its activities, conducting assault operations targeting the Defense Forces' positions. However, the Kramatorsk continues to endure the most relentless shelling," stated Zaporozhets.

He noted that most of these attacks are executed using cannon artillery, which destroys even the most fortified shelters.

"The enemy is also actively deploying tactical aviation in this area. Over the past week, tactical aviation activity has been significant, particularly in the Toretsk sector. In total, the enemy conducted 121 airstrikes during this period, deploying approximately 250 glide bombs across the operational area, assuming an average of two glide bombs per strike," Zaporozhets elaborated.

He further indicated that Russia has been particularly active in using this tactic in the Toretsk sector.

As Ukrinform reported, in the operational zone of the Luhansk Tactical Group, Russian troops are actively using reconnaissance drones.

Illustrative photo