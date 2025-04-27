Qatar Airways And PAL Announce Partnership

Dhaka: Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines have launched a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing connectivity between Doha and Manila, providing passengers from the Philippines with easier access to Qatar and destinations worldwide.

Beginning 16 June 2025, Philippine Airlines will operate daily nonstop flights between Manila and Doha. Qatar Airways will codeshare on these seven weekly flights as part of the initial phase of this collaboration.

The daily flights will depart Manila at 18:50 and arrive in Doha at 23:40. This will provide travellers from the Philippines perfect connectivity to over 170 destinations in the Qatar Airways network, spanning Africa, the Americas, Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Likewise, eastbound travellers arriving in Doha on Qatar Airways flights can connect smoothly onto Philippine Airlines flights that depart daily from Doha at 01:30 for a convenient afternoon arrival at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 16:15.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said:“At Qatar Airways, we continue to explore opportunities that strengthen our connectivity across the world, and our latest partnership with Philippine Airlines is a testament to this commitment.

This strategic cooperation also aims to deepen the socio-economic ties between the Qatari and Filipino communities.

The partner airlines will explore further opportunities for long-term collaboration, including collaborating to promote additional destinations in the respective networks of Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines as well as frequent flyer cooperation.

The daily nonstop flights will be operated on Philippine Airlines' long-range Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a dual-class configuration, featuring 18 flat-bed seats in an exclusive Business Class cabin and 341 seats in the main Economy Class cabin.

