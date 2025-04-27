Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Etihad To Host Emirati Job Fair On May 22


2025-04-27 05:01:57
Dhaka: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has announced on Friday (April 25) the launch of its inaugural career fair, aimed at connecting ambitious Emirati talent with a wide array of opportunities in aviation and beyond.

The event, titled Khutwaty 2025-meaning“My Step” in Arabic-is designed to foster direct engagement with the Emirati community and promote national workforce development.

Attendees will have the chance to explore diverse career paths within the aviation sector, network with industry leaders, and experience Etihad's dynamic workplace culture firsthand.

The fair will take place at the Yas Conference Centre in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, May 22, from 2pm to 6pm.

