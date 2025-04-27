Enemy Launches 408 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Russian forces launched nine airstrikes on Huliaipole and Novoandriivka. A total of 226 UAVs of various types targeted Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Kopani, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Five MLRS attacks hit Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka. Additionally, 168 artillery strikes were carried out on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Kopani, and Novodarivka," he wrote.Read also: One killed, five injured as Russian forces shell 25 settlements in Kherson region
Three reports were received regarding damage to houses and apartments.
No civilian casualties were reported.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
