Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Attends Pope Francis' Funeral At Vatican
The event brought together heads of state and government, parliamentary leaders, clergy, and prominent public figures Gafarova represented Azerbaijan at the ceremony.
During her visit, Sahiba Gafarova also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, conveying condolences on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The 88-year-old Argentine pontiff died on April 21 after suffering a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.
Francis had served as pope, the head of the Catholic Church, for twelve years since his election on 13 March 2013.
