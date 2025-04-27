403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boursa Kuwait concludes strategic IR workshops highlighting global trends
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, April 26, 2025: Boursa Kuwait successfully concluded two high-impact workshops on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), bringing together capital market professionals, corporate leaders and investor relations (IR) practitioners for a day of insightful discussions and practical training.
The workshops provided IR practitioners with a valuable opportunity to deepen their understanding of international best practices and the evolving impact of global trends on the investor relations landscape. The event also formed part of Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness of the critical role that the IR function plays in supporting listed companies and enhancing market transparency.
Commenting on the success of the event, Boursa Kuwait Director of Investor Relations Mr. Fahad Al-Besher said, “These workshops reflect our ongoing commitment to empower listed companies with the tools and knowledge to advance investor relations capabilities within the Kuwaiti capital market and build a more transparent and accessible investment environment. By connecting global perspectives with local relevance, we are equipping market participants with the tools to foster investor confidence and drive sustainable market growth. I would like to sincerely thank our partners at MEIRA, our speakers and all attendees for their ongoing dedication to advancing investor relations in the region.”
The first session, titled “From Global Trends to Local Impact – Understanding Macro Sentiment from the World to Kuwait,” was led by Jaap Mejer, Head of Sell-side Research at Arqaam Capital and offered a comprehensive analysis of global macroeconomic trends and their ripple effects across the GCC, with a particular focus on Kuwait. Topics included interest rate trajectories, capital flows, regional fiscal sustainability and Kuwait’s evolving regulatory and institutional landscape.
“Our session offered a timely overview of how macroeconomic dynamics—ranging from shifting monetary policies to geopolitical risk—are shaping investor sentiment and influencing capital flows across the GCC. By connecting these global trends to Kuwait’s economic and regulatory context, we aimed to equip stakeholders with actionable insights to navigate today’s complex market environment. I’d like to thank Boursa Kuwait for the opportunity to share these perspectives and for their continued leadership in advancing financial literacy and transparency,” stated Mr. Mejer.
Meanwhile, the second session, “How to Best Target and Engage with Investors,” was given by Mr. Sam Ryan Siahpolo, Partner at Instinctif Partners, who shared practical strategies for identifying, engaging, and retaining diverse investor types. Participants gained valuable insights into building targeted engagement plans, aligning corporate messaging with investor expectations, and leveraging disclosure and ESG commitments to broaden their shareholder base.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Siahpolo said, “Engaging with Kuwait’s capital market professionals on how to refine investor targeting and deepen engagement strategies was a rewarding experience. As IR continues to evolve in both scope and complexity, companies must adapt their approaches to align with the expectations of a global investor base. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Boursa Kuwait for hosting this initiative and for their commitment to strengthening IR capabilities in the region.”
“Today’s sessions highlighted the importance of continuous learning in an ever-evolving market landscape. Our long-standing strategic partnership with Boursa Kuwait reflects a shared commitment to advancing the IR function in Kuwait and across the region. At MEIRA, we believe our success is built on the dedication of our members and the expertise of our partners. I would like to thank the bourse for its unwavering support and its efforts to equip market participants with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic financial environment,” said MEIRA CEO Paolo Casamassima.
Mr. Mohammad Abdal, Chairman of the Kuwait chapter of the Middle East Investor Relations Association spoke about the rapidly evolving IR field, saying: “Investor relations is becoming a core pillar of effective corporate strategy and capital market development. In Kuwait, advancing IR standards is essential to building investor trust, promoting transparency and enhancing the global competitiveness of our market. The Middle East Investor Relations Association and its Kuwait chapter are proud to support initiatives that equip listed companies with the skills and knowledge needed to engage more meaningfully with investors and adapt to evolving stakeholder expectations.”
Organizing enlightening workshops and other educational initiatives form an integral part of Boursa Kuwait's Corporate Sustainability strategy, which aims to create a lasting and meaningful impact on the communities where it operates. These programs also reinforce the exchange's unwavering commitment and continuous efforts to equip all market participants with an in-depth understanding of the functioning of capital markets and various tools and techniques required to make informed investment decisions and effectively meet investors' needs. It also aligns with Goal 4 - Quality Education - and Goal 17 - Partnership for the Goals - of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.
The workshops provided IR practitioners with a valuable opportunity to deepen their understanding of international best practices and the evolving impact of global trends on the investor relations landscape. The event also formed part of Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness of the critical role that the IR function plays in supporting listed companies and enhancing market transparency.
Commenting on the success of the event, Boursa Kuwait Director of Investor Relations Mr. Fahad Al-Besher said, “These workshops reflect our ongoing commitment to empower listed companies with the tools and knowledge to advance investor relations capabilities within the Kuwaiti capital market and build a more transparent and accessible investment environment. By connecting global perspectives with local relevance, we are equipping market participants with the tools to foster investor confidence and drive sustainable market growth. I would like to sincerely thank our partners at MEIRA, our speakers and all attendees for their ongoing dedication to advancing investor relations in the region.”
The first session, titled “From Global Trends to Local Impact – Understanding Macro Sentiment from the World to Kuwait,” was led by Jaap Mejer, Head of Sell-side Research at Arqaam Capital and offered a comprehensive analysis of global macroeconomic trends and their ripple effects across the GCC, with a particular focus on Kuwait. Topics included interest rate trajectories, capital flows, regional fiscal sustainability and Kuwait’s evolving regulatory and institutional landscape.
“Our session offered a timely overview of how macroeconomic dynamics—ranging from shifting monetary policies to geopolitical risk—are shaping investor sentiment and influencing capital flows across the GCC. By connecting these global trends to Kuwait’s economic and regulatory context, we aimed to equip stakeholders with actionable insights to navigate today’s complex market environment. I’d like to thank Boursa Kuwait for the opportunity to share these perspectives and for their continued leadership in advancing financial literacy and transparency,” stated Mr. Mejer.
Meanwhile, the second session, “How to Best Target and Engage with Investors,” was given by Mr. Sam Ryan Siahpolo, Partner at Instinctif Partners, who shared practical strategies for identifying, engaging, and retaining diverse investor types. Participants gained valuable insights into building targeted engagement plans, aligning corporate messaging with investor expectations, and leveraging disclosure and ESG commitments to broaden their shareholder base.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Siahpolo said, “Engaging with Kuwait’s capital market professionals on how to refine investor targeting and deepen engagement strategies was a rewarding experience. As IR continues to evolve in both scope and complexity, companies must adapt their approaches to align with the expectations of a global investor base. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Boursa Kuwait for hosting this initiative and for their commitment to strengthening IR capabilities in the region.”
“Today’s sessions highlighted the importance of continuous learning in an ever-evolving market landscape. Our long-standing strategic partnership with Boursa Kuwait reflects a shared commitment to advancing the IR function in Kuwait and across the region. At MEIRA, we believe our success is built on the dedication of our members and the expertise of our partners. I would like to thank the bourse for its unwavering support and its efforts to equip market participants with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic financial environment,” said MEIRA CEO Paolo Casamassima.
Mr. Mohammad Abdal, Chairman of the Kuwait chapter of the Middle East Investor Relations Association spoke about the rapidly evolving IR field, saying: “Investor relations is becoming a core pillar of effective corporate strategy and capital market development. In Kuwait, advancing IR standards is essential to building investor trust, promoting transparency and enhancing the global competitiveness of our market. The Middle East Investor Relations Association and its Kuwait chapter are proud to support initiatives that equip listed companies with the skills and knowledge needed to engage more meaningfully with investors and adapt to evolving stakeholder expectations.”
Organizing enlightening workshops and other educational initiatives form an integral part of Boursa Kuwait's Corporate Sustainability strategy, which aims to create a lasting and meaningful impact on the communities where it operates. These programs also reinforce the exchange's unwavering commitment and continuous efforts to equip all market participants with an in-depth understanding of the functioning of capital markets and various tools and techniques required to make informed investment decisions and effectively meet investors' needs. It also aligns with Goal 4 - Quality Education - and Goal 17 - Partnership for the Goals - of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment