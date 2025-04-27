Roundtable Held To Follow Up On Autismtech 2025 Outcomes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York:The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), Autism Speaks, and the American Autism Association (AAA), organised a high-level roundtable at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This event aimed to follow up on the outcomes of the AutismTech 2025 Conference, hosted by HBKU in Doha from April 14 to 16, 2025, to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the roundtable, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani underscored the State of Qatar's enduring commitment to ensuring the rights of individuals with autism to be fully included in the community.

Her Excellency pointed out that the overarching approach Qatar pursues is evidently based on an integrated system of legislative frameworks, national policies, and specialised programs that aim to empower this segment and support its active engagement across various domains of life.

This approach is laser-focused on the State of Qatar's strategic investment in comprehensive education, the provision of expedited healthcare, and the enhancement of advanced scientific research, as part of a long-term vision spearheaded by Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, which gives foremost priority to espousing autism causes and enhancing the opportunities of inclusion in the community, Her Excellency underlined.

Research, Development, and Innovation Advisor to the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Prof. Hilal A. Lashuel stated that Qatar sees that its advancement is contingent upon unlocking the full potential of its people, including individuals with autism.