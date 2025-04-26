Five Pioneering Companies Turn Obstacles Into Real-World Impact. Bloomberg Episode Airs April 26Th At 5Pm ET. Planet TV Studios Proudly Serves As The Exclusive Sponsor Of The New Frontiers Series.

Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios Presents New Frontiers 'Highlighting Emerging Tech' w/ Gina Grad - April 26th 2025

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air Saturday, April 26th 2025 on Bloomberg Television at 5:00 pm ET.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Planet TV Studios today announced the premiere of a new special episode in its award-winning documentary franchise, New Frontiers :“Highlighting Emerging Technologies,” airing Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television. Guided by host and narrator Gina Grad , the 30-minute broadcast follows five pioneering companies-**NeOnc Technologies Holdings, MonDak Portables, South Carolina Spine Center, Hollobus Technologies, and Mirion Technologies-**whose breakthroughs are reshaping lives, communities, and the planet far beyond their individual industries.



Turning Obstacles into Opportunities for Humanity

The episode underscores a simple idea: real progress is measured not by buzzwords but by tangible benefits-cancer patients who live longer, disaster survivors who regain dignity, digital networks that run cleaner, and communities safeguarded from invisible hazards. Each featured organization reached global leadership only after confronting-and conquering-steep technical, regulatory, logistical, or cultural barriers:

NeOnc Technologies Holdings (Westlake Village, CA) pierces the blood-brain barrier with a patented intranasal drug-delivery platform, giving hope to people with lethal brain tumors.

MonDak Portables (Epping, ND) re-imagines mobile sanitation and rapid-response infrastructure, preserving public health in crisis zones worldwide.

South Carolina Spine Center (Greenwood, SC) brings world-class, minimally invasive spine care to rural America-lowering complication rates and restoring mobility close to home.

Hollobus Technologies (Murray, KY) slashes energy waste in data centers with modular, water-resistant power busways assembled off-site in hours, not days.

Mirion Technologies (Atlanta, GA) safeguards nuclear plants, hospitals, first-responders, and even astronauts with precision radiation-detection systems that prevent accidents before headlines happen.



NeOnc Technologies Holdings: Bypassing Biology's Toughest Gatekeeper

For decades, brain-cancer researchers have battled the blood-brain barrier-a cellular fortress that blocks 98 percent of pharmaceuticals. NeOnc's intranasal platform turns that fortress into a gateway, delivering therapeutics directly along neural pathways. Lead candidate NEO100-02TM-granted FDA Fast-Track and Orphan Drug designations-is now in Phase II trials for recurrent meningioma and malignant glioma. Patients self-administer a nasal spray instead of enduring high-dose systemic chemotherapy or risky open-skull procedures.

“Every extra month of high-functioning life is priceless,” says Dr. Thomas Chen, founding neurosurgeon and chief medical strategist.“We're not just extending survival; we're preserving cognition, speech, the very essence of who people are.”

In 2024 NeOnc expanded its global patent portfolio to 176 issued or pending claims-a critical moat for a small biotech challenging entrenched treatment norms. By collaborating closely with regulators and patient-advocacy groups, the company compressed traditional approval timelines. If final data confirm early results, physicians worldwide could wield a non-invasive weapon against brain tumors as early as 2027-a monumental leap for oncology and for families desperate for options.



MonDak Portables: Restoring Dignity When Disaster Strikes

From blizzards on the Northern Plains to hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, MonDak Portables stands on the front lines of crises most Americans never see. Founder Barbara Rogers began with a handful of basic porta-potties in 2008; today her company designs and fabricates self-contained base-camp trailers-restrooms, showers, water-purification units, even mobile clinics-that can be deployed anywhere on Earth within 48 hours.

Logistics alone posed an early barrier: heavy steel and plumbing seldom travel light or cheap. MonDak's answer was to integrate computer-aided design and modular construction, allowing one production line to fulfill vastly different missions, from supporting oil-field crews in sub-zero temperatures to servicing FEMA shelters in sweltering flood zones. The units' closed-loop waste systems eliminate groundwater contamination, and solar-assisted power cuts diesel consumption by up to 35 percent-a boon for both budgets and carbon footprints.

During the 2024 Missouri River floods, MonDak's fast-deploy sanitation hubs helped avert post-disaster disease outbreaks, serving 14,000 residents across three counties. Similar successes in wildfire zones, music festivals, and military exercises have made the company a trusted partner to agencies including the National Guard and the Red Cross. By treating sanitation as a frontline public-health asset instead of an afterthought, MonDak elevates an often-ignored sector into a lifesaving discipline.



South Carolina Spine Center: High-Tech Healing in a Hometown Hospital

Back pain is the world's leading cause of disability, yet advanced spine surgery remains scarce in many rural areas. South Carolina Spine Center overturned that inequity by embedding a multidisciplinary“spine home” inside Self Regional Healthcare. Patients receive coordinated evaluations from fellowship-trained surgeons, physiatrists, pain specialists, and rehab therapists-often on the same day-reducing misdiagnosis and improving outcomes.

The center's hallmark investment, the BrainSuite® iCT operating theater, provides real-time 3D navigation during surgery. This precision has lowered revision-surgery rates by 28 percent and cut average hospital stays for lumbar fusion from four days to one. Roughly 70 percent of patients avoid surgery altogether, thanks to conservative protocols emphasizing targeted injections, physical therapy, and patient education.

“We measure success in first birthdays attended, job promotions accepted, fishing trips taken-moments people reclaim when pain no longer rules their lives,” explains Dr. Sumeer Lal, Medical Director.

By documenting every outcome in a public“report card,” the center earned the coveted Blue Distinction Center® for Spine Surgery label and joined the national Spine Center Network. Its model now serves as a template for community hospitals from Georgia to Ohio, proving cutting-edge care need not be limited to big-city ZIP codes.



Hollobus Technologies: Greener Power for the Cloud Era

Data centers already consume more electricity than many nations, and demand is doubling every four years. Hollobus Technologies attacked the problem at its root: the copper busway systems that deliver megawatts to server racks. Traditional busways run hot, waste energy, and require labor-intensive, on-site assembly. Hollobus's answer is a 45-foot hollow-duct bus system that arrives largely finished, joints in under an hour, and operates up to 20 °C cooler than legacy gear.

Manufactured-off-site (MOS) fabrication slashes project timelines by as much as 40 percent-critical for cloud providers racing to expand capacity. Each phase is fully sealed and IP65-rated, shrugging off humidity or leaks that cripple conventional systems. Early adopters report double-digit drops in HVAC load, translating to millions of kilowatt-hours saved and proportional cuts in CO2 emissions.

Technical acceptance did not come easy. Hollobus had to invent new testing protocols to secure UL 857 certification for its unconventional geometry. It also trained electricians and engineers in modular-assembly best practices, overcoming cultural resistance in a notoriously conservative construction sector. With pilot projects running on three continents and plans to integrate on-site solar and battery storage by 2026, Hollobus is turning invisible infrastructure into a visible climate-solution.



Mirion Technologies: Mastering Radiation for a Safer, Cleaner World

Whether guiding a cancer-killing beam, guarding a nuclear-plant containment wall, or measuring cosmic rays on the International Space Station, Mirion Technologies sits at the fulcrum of risk and reward. The company unites more than a dozen legacy brands into a single powerhouse of radiation detection, dosimetry, medical QA, and reactor-instrumentation.

Overcoming fragmentation was step one; step two was flawless performance under extremes. Mirion's sensors must endure blast-furnace heat, deep-ocean pressure, or zero-gravity vacuum-while delivering readings accurate to one-ten-thousandth of a Sievert. In March 2025, the firm won the TerraPower Natrium contract, supplying the advanced reactor's radiation-monitoring nervous system-a nod to Mirion's unmatched reliability.

On the medical front, its Sun Nuclear division calibrates linear accelerators that treat over one million cancer patients annually. Meanwhile, Mirion dosimetry badges protect workers at 90 percent of U.S. nuclear plants and thousands of hospitals worldwide, preventing countless exposure incidents quietly, every single day.

“Our job is to make the promise of nuclear science-clean energy, targeted cancer therapy, deep-space discovery-possible without compromising safety,” notes CEO Thomas Logan.

From ISO 19443–certified factories in Germany to emergency-response units in California wildfire zones, Mirion's reach underscores a simple thesis: when radiation is measured precisely, it becomes a tool, not a threat.



Episode Tune-In & Global Reach

New Frontiers:“Highlighting Emerging Technologies” premieres Saturday, April 26, 2025, on Bloomberg Television at 5:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can locate the program under“New Frontiers” in Bloomberg's on-screen guide. Immediately after the broadcast, the full episode streams on Amazon, YouTube, Vimeo, Roku, and Facebook, ensuring global access to these stories of impact and resilience.



About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios is an Emmy-recognized producer of long-form nonfiction that bridges complex science and everyday understanding. Through series such as New Frontiers, the studio shines a light on individuals and organizations turning breakthrough ideas into real-world solutions. By pairing rigorous journalism with cinematic storytelling, Planet TV Studios empowers audiences to see not just the technology itself, but the human stakes behind it.

