403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Regrets US Decision To Trip UNRWA Of Immunity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 26 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation regretted that the US Administration decided to lift the immunity of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.
All members of the UN must honor their obligations under the UN Charter and show respect for the UN resolutions, including the mandates of UN agencies, the OIC said in a press release on Saturday.
The UNRWA plays a vital and indispensable humanitarian role, and proved to be a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, particularly in Gaza Strip which suffers from genocidal acts, according to the statement.
The OIC urged the United States to reconsider its decision which allows the UN aid agency to be sued at US courts.
It also called on the US to resume funding for the UNRWA and force the Israeli occupation authorities into honoring their obligations under UN resolutions.
The UNRWA has always expressed the collective responsibility of the international community towards provision of essential humanitarian services for, and protecting their legal lights of, the Palestinian refugees pending their return to their original homes under the relevant UN resolutions.
The statement referred to the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 (III), stipulating that "refugees wishing to return to their homes and live at peace with their neighbours should be permitted to do so at the earliest practicable date."
The OIC renewed the call for the international community to put an end to the genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinians, including starvation, deprivation of humanitarian assistance and total blockade. (end)
hss
All members of the UN must honor their obligations under the UN Charter and show respect for the UN resolutions, including the mandates of UN agencies, the OIC said in a press release on Saturday.
The UNRWA plays a vital and indispensable humanitarian role, and proved to be a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, particularly in Gaza Strip which suffers from genocidal acts, according to the statement.
The OIC urged the United States to reconsider its decision which allows the UN aid agency to be sued at US courts.
It also called on the US to resume funding for the UNRWA and force the Israeli occupation authorities into honoring their obligations under UN resolutions.
The UNRWA has always expressed the collective responsibility of the international community towards provision of essential humanitarian services for, and protecting their legal lights of, the Palestinian refugees pending their return to their original homes under the relevant UN resolutions.
The statement referred to the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 (III), stipulating that "refugees wishing to return to their homes and live at peace with their neighbours should be permitted to do so at the earliest practicable date."
The OIC renewed the call for the international community to put an end to the genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinians, including starvation, deprivation of humanitarian assistance and total blockade. (end)
hss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment