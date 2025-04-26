Zelensky Meets With UK Prime Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Vatican on Saturday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“President Volodymyr Zelensky continues his active work with allies, meeting tête-à-tête with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Vatican,” Sybiha wrote.

According to The Guardian , the British prime minister's press service reported later on Saturday that Starmer and Zelensky agreed to work intensively to maintain the positive momentum in peace talks to end the war.

“They discussed positive progress made in recent days to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. They agreed to maintain momentum and continue working intensively with international partners to drive forward the next stages of planning,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the residence of the British Ambassador to Italy for a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier, President Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Rome to participate in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.

Photo credit: Х / Andrii Sybiha