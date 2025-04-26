Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran, US Resume Indirect Talks in Oman


2025-04-26 10:41:22
(MENAFN) The third phase of mediated discussions between Tehran and Washington began formally in Oman on Saturday, as per Iranian state media.

The report indicates that representatives from both nations are communicating via intermediaries, concentrating on reducing hostilities and resolving persistent issues, especially in relation to Iran’s atomic agenda and the removal of American penalties on Tehran.

United States Leader Donald Trump has recently warned Iran of military action and additional economic restrictions if it does not finalize a pact with the US concerning its nuclear ambitions, sparking strong responses from Tehran.

The United States and Israel allege that Iran is pursuing nuclear arms, an accusation that Tehran firmly denies.

Iran has declined to participate in face-to-face negotiations with the US but has consented to indirect discussions brokered by Oman, following a recent correspondence exchange between both parties.

