Kuwaiti Players Win Three Gold Medals, One Silver In Int'l Jiu-Jitsu Championship In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athletes Ahmad and Khaled Al-Sharaf won three gold medals and one silver medal at the Qatar International Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held in Doha.
Khaled Al-Sharaf won a gold medal in the 34-kilogram grey belt and a silver medal in the 34-kilogram grey belt NO-GI.
His brother Ahmad Sharaf won a gold medal in the 27-kilogram grey belt and another gold medal in the 27-kilogram grey belt NO-GI.
The players' father, Essa Al-Sharaf, told KUNA Saturday that the championship, which concluded in Doha on Friday, was attended by elite professionals from several countries.
Al-Sharaf expressed his happiness at his sons' winning these medals, affirming his continued support for them to reach higher rankings in international events in the name of Kuwait. (end)
