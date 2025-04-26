RTA Opens 1.8 Km Flyover To Facilitate Traffic Flow To And From Dubai Investment Park

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 26 April 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, has officially opened a 1.8 km, signal-controlled flyover with a three-lane capacity. This new infrastructure is designed to improve traffic flow on Al Yalayis Street, facilitating movement to and from Dubai Investment Park. The flyover also includes a right-turn slip road for vehicles coming from Dubai, providing access to the park, as well as a right-turn slip road for those exiting towards Sheikh Zayed Road. This development aims to optimise traffic movement and enhance road safety for all users.

The construction of the flyover is part of RTA's commitment to ensuring the smooth movement of trains on the UAE's national railway network, allowing them to travel within the median strip of Al Yalayis Street. It also helps maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the area by keeping both trains and vehicles at the same level, completely separating the movement of trains from vehicles.

The opening of the flyover is a manifestation of the collaboration between the RTA and Etihad Rail in supporting the national railway network. As one of the UAE's key strategic infrastructure projects, the network plays a pivotal role in enhancing the sustainable transport system. It enables the efficient movement of goods and passengers through modern, safe, reliable, and integrated trains, in alignment with the nation's comprehensive development drive.

Etihad Rail has reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to collaborating with the relevant authorities in the UAE to ensure that operations align with the highest global standards. The goal is to provide efficient transport services for both goods and passengers in key areas, ensuring connectivity and the safe, effective delivery of railway services. The opening of the flyover will further facilitate the movement of trains, particularly by linking vital routes that enhance mobility to and from the Emirate of Dubai. It aligns with Etihad Rail's efforts to strengthen social bonds, improve the movement of goods, and support economic growth across the country.

In the future, the flyover will be extended towards the Jumeirah Golf Estates, with plans to construct a two-lane road in each direction to further enhance connectivity within the road network and ensure smooth traffic flow to and from this vital area.