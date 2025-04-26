403
Trump, Zelensky Hold "Productive" Talks Ahead of Pope's Funeral
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Saturday in Vatican City, ahead of Pope Francis' funeral. According to a spokesperson from Kiev, the two leaders held a conversation prior to the ceremony, although further details of their discussion were not disclosed. The meeting took place in a significant setting, with world leaders gathered for the solemn occasion.
The White House also confirmed the encounter, calling the discussion "productive." Additionally, various media outlets reported that Trump and Zelensky had agreed to meet again later on Saturday, following the funeral, indicating that their talks would continue in a more private setting.
This key meeting came only a day after Trump commented that Russia and Ukraine were "very close to a deal." His statement followed talks in Moscow between his envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, signaling potential advances in efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
