World Leaders Bid Farewell To Pope Francis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 26 (KUNA) -- The funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88, took place at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on Saturday, with around 200,000 and many world leaders attending.
Official delegations and hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithful packed the site to bid final farewell to the pontiff amid intensive security and logistical measures to secure the funeral service.
World leaders, mainly including U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife, former U.S. president Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Argentinian President Javier Milei, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, joined an estimated 200,000 mourners, with 50,000 inside St Peter's Square itself.
Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. (end)
