Qatar, IAG, Maskargo Set To Launch Global Cargo Joint Business

Dhaka: Qatar Airways Cargo, International Airlines Group's (IAG) freighter division IAG Cargo, and Malaysia Aviation Group's freighter division MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) have stated their intention to launch a Global Cargo Joint Business with an announcement on April 22.

As per the announcement, the intended strategic partnership, aimed at ensuring significant customer benefits, will further elevate existing service levels to customers and partners across the global air freight market, bringing together the combined expertise and infrastructure of three leading players in the industry.

Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo believe the joint initiative will offer a streamlined product offering, enhanced connectivity, faster transit times, and new routing opportunities across their combined extensive networks, which will deliver greater value and service flexibility to customers worldwide. In addition to this, the parties are jointly working at developing industry-leading harmonized safety and security standards for their customers.

This groundbreaking trilateral collaboration is expected to improve the accessibility and efficiency of air freight significantly, enabling customers to expand their global air freight. By combining their resources, Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo plan to build a truly connected, more agile cargo network that will address the evolving needs of global trade and logistics.

The carriers expect to implement the agreement in the near future, subject to first obtaining the necessary regulatory clearances.

