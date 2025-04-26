403
ICC reacts to appeal of Netanyahu detention warrant
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber has directed a lower panel to reassess Israel’s objections to the court’s jurisdiction over arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The ruling, released on Thursday, addresses a previous appeal regarding the arrest warrants for the two officials, which were issued last November in connection with alleged war crimes committed during Israel’s military operation in Gaza, including the use of starvation as a weapon of war.
Israel, which is not a signatory of the Rome Statute, contended that the ICC has no jurisdiction over its citizens. Initially, the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber dismissed these objections, deeming them premature before the warrants were issued. However, the Appeals Chamber now argues that the Pre-Trial Chamber made a legal error by not fully addressing Israel's jurisdictional objections and has instructed it to revisit the case.
This ruling does not annul the existing warrants but requires a new decision on whether the ICC has the jurisdiction to proceed. Israeli officials have expressed support for the decision to reconsider but criticized the refusal to suspend the arrest warrants. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that the warrants were unlawfully issued and are "null and void," reiterating Israel’s position that the ICC lacks the authority to target Israeli officials.
Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, accused the ICC of using the warrants as a political tool against Israel’s interests. He emphasized that Israel will continue to defend itself and reject the legitimacy of the ICC’s actions.
The ICC’s Prosecutor’s Office has acknowledged the Appeals Chamber's decision and is currently reviewing the ruling, but no timeline has been provided for the reconsideration. The court had also previously issued an arrest warrant for Hamas leader Mohammed Deif but withdrew it in February 2025 after confirming his death.
