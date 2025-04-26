403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Raises New Syria Flag at Headquarters
(MENAFN) Syria’s newly adopted flag was elevated alongside those of other member nations during a ceremonial event at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday morning.
The symbolic occasion saw the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, the UN’s Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, a number of permanent UN diplomats, and representatives from the Syrian diaspora residing in the United States.
The revolutionary emblem of Syria was lifted with applause and joyous reactions, joining the banners of 193 full members and two observer nations.
While addressing journalists at the scene, al-Shaibani declared: "This is a message to the whole world, to all the free people around the globe. This moment we are experiencing is not only about Syrians, but matters to the entire world. The will of the people has prevailed."
He further emphasized: "(The Syrian flag flying at the UN) This is the crowning of our people’s victory."
Members of the Syrian-American community also took part in the event outside the UN premises, waving flags and expressing enthusiasm.
Al-Shaibani later approached the assembled supporters, engaging warmly in conversation and offering personal greetings.
The symbolic occasion saw the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, the UN’s Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, a number of permanent UN diplomats, and representatives from the Syrian diaspora residing in the United States.
The revolutionary emblem of Syria was lifted with applause and joyous reactions, joining the banners of 193 full members and two observer nations.
While addressing journalists at the scene, al-Shaibani declared: "This is a message to the whole world, to all the free people around the globe. This moment we are experiencing is not only about Syrians, but matters to the entire world. The will of the people has prevailed."
He further emphasized: "(The Syrian flag flying at the UN) This is the crowning of our people’s victory."
Members of the Syrian-American community also took part in the event outside the UN premises, waving flags and expressing enthusiasm.
Al-Shaibani later approached the assembled supporters, engaging warmly in conversation and offering personal greetings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment