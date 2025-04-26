Best Family Activities In Chicago (2025): Groupon Awarded Top Destination For Local Family Fun By Better Business Advice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Better Business Advice has recognized Groupon as a leading destination for families seeking memorable local experiences

NEW YORK CITY, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has recognized Groupon as a leading destination for families seeking memorable local experiences, highlighting its diverse range of activities across the Chicago area. With an increasing demand for affordable and enriching family outings, Groupon's offerings have positioned it at the center of community-focused entertainment.

Top Family Activities in Chicago



Chuck E. Cheese Family Play & Pizza - families can enjoy 60 minutes of unlimited gameplay for two guests, two Play Pass cards, a large one-topping pizza, and four soft drinks

My Kidzplay Indoor Playground - an indoor play center featuring trampolines, a ninja course, a pretend city, and multi-level play structures, designed for kids aged 6 months to 12 years

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago - offers interactive build zones, a 4D cinema, creative workshops, and a family-friendly ride

Exploritorium - an interactive discovery space with climbing walls, water play areas, giant Lite Brite Walls, and creative zones Mother's Day Family Fest by Event Wiz Inc. - a two-day family event featuring carnival rides, live performances, a petting zoo, food vendors, and family-friendly activities to celebrate Mother's Day in a festive setting

Groupon has become a leading destination for families seeking local experiences that combine fun, value, and community connection. By partnering with a wide range of businesses, Groupon offers families access to engaging activities, events, and attractions across their communities. Groupon focuses on affordability and diversity and makes it easier for families to explore, play, and create lasting memories while supporting local businesses.

Among the options available through Groupon is the Chuck E. Cheese Family Play & Pizza Package . This provides families with a lively blend of arcade gameplay, interactive shows, and a classic dining experience. Offering 60 minutes of unlimited games, a large pizza, and beverages, the package is one of the top choices for families who want to combine food and entertainment under one roof.

Another highlight is My Kidzplay Indoor Playground in Alsip. Spanning 32,000 square feet, this expansive play facility includes trampolines, a ninja course, a pretend city, and a three-story play structure. My Kidzplay, designed for children six months to 12 years old, supports active play and social development in a safe, creative environment.

Groupon also features discounted admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago , located in Schaumburg. The indoor attraction offers immersive LEGO experiences, from creative building zones to a 4D cinema and interactive rides. It has become a staple for families with young builders who want to engage in imaginative play.

In Skokie, families can explore the Exploritorium , a hands-on discovery center encouraging creativity through water play areas, climbing structures, and a giant Lite Brite Wall. With its accessible Explorer Pass and family admission options, the Exploritorium remains as a welcoming space for learning through play.

In addition, Groupon offers access to upcoming events like the Mother's Day Family Fest by Event Wiz Inc. this May 2025. Hosted in Bridgeview, the festival includes carnival rides, food vendors, a petting zoo, and live entertainment. This event is a festive way for families to celebrate Mother's Day together.

Groupon's featured event this season is all about Mother's Day. Its Mother's Day promotions , running April 28 to May 11, features discounted experiences for treating moms. Highlights include spa packages, therapeutic massages, personalized photo gifts, float therapy sessions, facials, and flower delivery deals-all curated for relaxation, beauty, and quality time. The offers span local services and national retailers, making it easy to find a thoughtful gift at a great price.

Groupon focuses on supporting local businesses while offering value-driven experiences. This aligns with broader trends in consumer behavior, where families prioritize affordability and meaningful outings. By bridging the gap between merchants and local communities, Groupon continues to offer inclusive options for family fun.

For a more in-depth review of Groupon's top family activities in Chicago, please visit the Better Business Advice website .

About Groupon

Through its local business partnerships, Groupon has established itself as a connector between communities and merchants. Its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) remains a core part of its operations. Integrating DEI into every aspect of its business, Groupon aims to create an environment where all employees feel a sense of belonging and are encouraged to form authentic connections. Through initiatives such as national diversity campaigns and spotlighting diverse merchants, Groupon highlights the cultural heritage of its partners, contributing to millions of impressions and thousands of customer engagements.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.

