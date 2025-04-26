403
Erdogan, New Zealand PM Hold Key Talks in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Istanbul, as reported by Turkey Communications Directorate. The discussion, held at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations, alongside key regional and global concerns.
Erdogan emphasized the "historical bonds of friendship" between Turkey and New Zealand, recognizing the latter as an "essential partner" in the Pacific. He highlighted ongoing efforts to boost cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, and defense sectors.
Addressing broader issues, Erdogan noted that the “world is facing important challenges, that Türkiye is making efforts to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza, and that lasting peace in the region is only possible through a two-state solution.”
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic. Earlier in the day, Luxon was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Presidential Office, marking his visit during the 110th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles and Anzac Day Commemoration. A dinner in Luxon’s honor was also hosted by Erdogan.
