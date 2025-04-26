Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Focuses on Regional Stability with Saudi, Iranian Counterparts


(MENAFN) Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in separate phone calls with his Saudi and Iranian counterparts on Friday to address ongoing regional issues and initiatives aimed at fostering peace and stability, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

During his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Dar focused on regional security concerns, underscoring the need for unity and collaboration among Muslim nations to tackle common challenges.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to regional peace, stressing that diplomatic dialogue remains the best solution to de-escalating tensions.

In his call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Dar commended Iran's positive contributions toward reducing regional tensions, the statement added.

