Zelensky Arrives In Rome To Bid Farewell To Pope Francis
This information was provided to Ukrinform by Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the President of Ukraine.
The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis on April 21.
His funeral is scheduled for April 26, with 130 delegations, including 50 heads of state, expected to attend. Among them are U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.Read also: Zelensky ready to meet Trump in Vatican
President Zelensky expressed his willingness to meet with President Trump during the visit.
On the evening of April 25, Zelensky emphasized the importance of Ukraine's presence at the farewell ceremony. He noted that if he were unable to attend personally, the country would be represented by the foreign minister and the first lady
Photo: President's Office
