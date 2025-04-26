403
Kuwait Crude Oil Down 44 Cents To USD 69.94 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell 44 cents during Friday's trading to reach USD 69.94 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 70.38 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures, however, rose by 32 cents to USD 66.87 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 23 cents to USD 63.02 pb. (end)
