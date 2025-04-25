J. Blanton Plumbing Launches 'Unclogs For Dogs' Campaign To Support Local Animal Shelters With Every Drain Cleared

J. Blanton Plumbing shares tips for Chicagoland homeowners to avoid plumbing emergencies this winter, with services including same-day plumbers, expert plumbing contractors, and residential water heater maintenance.

Shane and Rippley support Unclogs for Dogs - one drain at a time

From now through National Dog Day on August 26, J. Blanton Plumbing will donate 10 pounds of dog food for every $93 drain service booked using the code“DOGS.”

- Aizik ZimermanNORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- J. Blanton Plumbing is proud to kick off a new feel-good campaign that brings purpose to plumbing . Launched with the fun title“Unclogs for Dogs,” this initiative aims to support animal shelters across the Chicagoland area by turning a common home service-drain unclogging-into a way to give back to our four-legged friends.From April 15 to August 26, which marks National Dog Day, J. Blanton Plumbing will donate 10 pounds of dog food to local animal shelters for every drain cleaning service booked at the promotional rate of $93. To participate, customers simply need to mention the word“DOGS” when scheduling their appointment.“Our technicians are in and out of homes every day,” said Aizik Zimerman, CEO at J Blanton Plumbing.“This campaign lets us give back to the community-and to the animals who need us-while doing what we do best.”With a long-standing reputation for top-rated plumbing services and strong community values, J. Blanton Plumbing wanted to launch a campaign that paired their everyday work with a cause their customers could rally behind. According to the ASPCA, thousands of dogs in shelters face food insecurity every year. By combining essential home maintenance with charitable giving, J. Blanton hopes to make a meaningful impact.

