Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Participation At Eyecelerator® And ARVO 2025 Annual Meetings

Presentations to highlight efficacy, durability, and safety of Nanoscope's optogenetic therapy platforms

DALLAS, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. , a biotech company committed to restoring vision in blind patients in real-world settings by developing and commercializing novel gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced participation at both the Eyecelerator and The Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 annual meetings. Nanoscope's presentations will be centered around 126-week outcomes following treatment with its MCO-010 optogenetic therapy for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), the first and only therapy shown to restore vision in advanced RP patients via a one-time, standard intravitreal injection.

"We are excited to have such a substantial presence at both the Eyecelerator and ARVO annual meetings and look forward to sharing more about the positive therapeutic benefits seen in RP patients treated with our multi-characteristic opsin, or MCO, therapy," said Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, co-founder and President of Nanoscope. "Multi-year benefit is meaningful for patients looking for a one-time, durable treatment option for their irreversible, progressive vision loss due to RP, and it underscores the potential of MCO-010 to redefine the standard of care. It is an exciting time at Nanoscope as we prepare MCO-010 for commercialization, including BLA submission."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Eyecelerator | Ophthalmic Innovation Conference

Friday, May 2nd, 2025

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City, UT

Nanoscope participation:



12:30 – 1:30pm MDT – Panel – I Shall be Released: Novel Drug Delivery Approaches for Glaucoma and Retina – Dr. Sam Barone, Chief Medical Officer



1:59 – 2:04pm MDT; Strawberry Ballroom – Presenting Company Showcases: Retina: Gene Therapy and Novel Mechanisms of Action – Dr. Jared Stephens, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

3:30 – 4:15pm MDT – Panel – No Direction Home: Guidance for Navigating Increasingly Complex Regulatory Pathways – Dr. Sam Barone

ARVO, The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology

Sunday, May 4th to Thursday, May 8th, 2025

Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Nanoscope presentations:



Sunday, May 4th, 1:30 – 1:45pm MDT; Ballroom G – Ms. Lucero Garcia presenting – "Multi-characteristic opsin gene therapy attenuates retinal degeneration and restores vision in NHP model of geographic atrophy"



Tuesday, May 6th, 9:15 – 9:30am MDT; Ballroom B – Dr. SriniVas Sadda presenting – "126-Week Visual Acuity Outcomes Following Mutation-Agnostic Optogenetic Therapy, MCO-010, for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)"

Thursday, May 8th, 2:45 – 3:00pm MDT; Ballroom F – Dr. Naj Sharif presenting – "Safety and Efficacy of an Image-Guided Laser-based Non-Viral Targeted Delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin Plasmids in African Green Monkey Retinae"

Nanoscope team members will be available at Booth 1337 for the duration of the ARVO conference.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing mutation-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases for which no treatment currently exists. Following positive end-of-study results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772 ), the company announced its plan to initiate a BLA submission for MCO-010 to treat RP in H1 2025. The company has completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial , also in 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical programs include an IND-ready non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 asset for GA, as well as an AAV asset for Leber Congenital Amaurosis, in IND-enabling studies.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

