Kpler Completes Acquisition Of Spire Maritime, Strengthening Maritime Intelligence Capabilities

BRUSSELS, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kpler, a provider of intelligence tools for trade, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its acquisition of Spire Maritime, a strategic move that bolsters Kpler's capabilities in maritime data and analytics.

"This milestone marks a significant step forward in Kpler's mission to deliver decision defining insights across the global trade sector," said Mark Cunningham, CEO of Kpler. "The addition of this high quality data will unlock greater value for our customers and partners by providing increasingly comprehensive and timely insights into global trade flows. It's about helping them navigate complexity, uncover opportunities, and make better decisions every day."

Kpler is working closely with the relevant regulatory authorities and in particular with the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in light of their review of the transaction. In the meantime, both businesses will continue to operate independently until the CMA's review is complete.

About Kpler

Kpler is a fast-scaling technology company delivering intelligence tools for trade that transform how global markets are understood. Founded in 2014, it provides real-time insights driven by proprietary data, advanced AI, and human expertise. With industry-leading platforms, specialising in commodity tracking (Kpler Terminal), and shipping insights (MarineTraffic) Kpler empowers decision-makers across over 40 markets to act faster and with confidence. From energy, dry bulk and global shipping, Kpler helps users simplify complexity, manage risk, and make smarter decisions in markets that move the world.

SOURCE Kpler

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED