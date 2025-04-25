Powerful Lineup Of Pro-Choice Leaders Speaking At Catalyst Conference And Gala

This year's program will highlight bold leadership and honor the growing movement of women leading across Florida.



Hon. Liz Barker , Sarasota County School Board

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava , Miami-Dade County

Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins , Miami-Dade County

Christina Diamond , CEO, Ruth's List Florida

Chair Nikki Fried , Florida Democratic Party

Felice Schulaner , Chair, Ruth's List Florida, Inc.

Hon. Alex Sink , former FL Chief Financial Officer and Founder of Ruth's List Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell , 9th Judicial Circuit

Ruth's List Florida-endorsed champions are leading the charge to protect women's rights and freedoms across the state. Fueled by unprecedented energy, elected officials and first-time candidates from every corner of Florida will come together at the conference for a powerful weekend of connection, strategy, and celebration.

"Catalyst" brings together elected officials, community leaders, and advocates committed to advancing pro-choice Democratic women in public office and building a more equitable Florida. This year's program will highlight bold leadership and honor the growing movement of women leading across Florida.

"This year's Catalyst Conference and Gala reflects the power, purpose, and momentum of women leading at every level in Florida," said Christina Diamond, CEO of Ruth's List Florida. "The outcome of last fall's vote on the abortion rights amendment shows a majority of Floridians stand with us in supporting a woman's right to choose. We are honored to welcome this dynamic group of leaders who represent the strength of our movement-from school boards and county commissions to statewide office. Their voices will inspire, challenge, and energize us as we work to elect more women who will champion equity, justice, and opportunity for all."

To register for the event, visit ruthslistfl/conference . If you are seeking media credentials to cover the event, please email [email protected] .

Ruth's List Florida is Florida's only statewide organization dedicated to recruiting, training, and electing pro-choice women at all levels of state and local government across Florida. Since its inception in 2008, RLF has raised over $9.5M for women candidates, trained more than 2,600 women candidates and campaign staff, and elected over 300 women to state and local office across Florida. We help women run inspiring campaigns that win. Go to ruthslistfl for more.

RLF CEO Christina Diamond has spent the last 20 years working in Florida politics. She is President and Owner of Diamond Strategies, a campaign consulting firm that helps clients engage and attract donors, build statewide strategy, and communicate effectively. Her past clients include the Florida Alliance, Future Majority, and advising candidates up and down the ballot. She has served as Senior Advisor and Finance Director for the Florida Democratic Party and U.S. Senator Bill Nelson's Senate Campaign. Christina lives in St. Petersburg with her husband and three children.

SOURCE Ruth's List Florida