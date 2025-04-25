Eritrea: National Agri-Business Conference On Selected Commodities

In a major move to boost sustainable agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), hosted a National Agri-Business Conference on 24 April. The event, held at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) conference hall, brought together senior Government officials, UN representatives, and sector experts to focus on seven selected commodities critical to national food systems.

Under the theme“Enhancing Agri-Business for Sustainable Food Systems,” the conference served as a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration among a broad spectrum of stakeholders. It aimed to drive innovation and coordinated action across the agri-business value chain.

Delivering the opening remarks on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Tekleab Mesghna, Director General of the Regulatory Services Department, stated that the conference marks a milestone in Eritrea's national strategy to strengthen agri-business. He noted that this gathering is the result of ongoing efforts launched in mid-2022 under the National Forum for the Hand-in-Hand Initiative, with support from the FAO.

Mr. Tekleab emphasized that agriculture has always been integral to Eritrean society, but the sector continues to face major challenges-including climate change and poverty. He stressed that the FAO-led Hand-in-Hand Initiative is rooted in inclusivity, partnerships, and evidence-based approaches. He highlighted three strategic pillars where the initiative aims to make a meaningful impact: inclusive development, resilient and sustainable systems, and public-private partnerships.

Representing the Investment Center, Dr. Wolday Futur praised the Ministry of Agriculture and the FAO for organizing a high-impact event that supports both smallholders and large-scale agri-business enterprises. He also pointed to the need for critical reforms and strategic shifts to further develop the sector.

FAO's Sub-Regional Coordinator for Eastern Africa, Ms. Farayi Zimudzi, delivered introductory remarks, underlining the urgency of addressing challenges and leveraging opportunities in the agri-business sector across the region. She called for strengthened collaboration to support the empowerment of smallholder farmers and agricultural advancement in Eritrea.

UN Resident Coordinator Ms. Nahla Valji also delivered a keynote address. She underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural practices and the need for greater investment in agri-business to help overcome the barriers faced by smallholder farmers. She highlighted the essential role of Government and private sector collaboration in building resilient, inclusive food systems.

The conference included a panel discussion exploring strategies for inclusive economic growth and development in the agricultural sector. The discussion covered key topics including investing in agriculture to improve food security, addressing poverty and climate-related challenges, forging partnerships with international and domestic stakeholders, and crafting effective policies to support agricultural transformation.

The seven commodities highlighted under the Hand-in-Hand Initiative were presented as having strong potential to drive growth and food system resilience. Participants emphasized the need for continued research and targeted investment to fully realize their impact.

In concluding remarks, Mr. Semere Amlesom, Director General of the Agricultural Extension Department, expressed his appreciation for the participation of all stakeholders who played a significant role in making the conference a success. He emphasized that the Ministry, in collaboration with the FAO, will work diligently on the selected commodities and called upon all relevant stakeholders to collaborate for the success of the initiative.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.