ARK Invest Raises 2030 Bitcoin Price Target To $2.4 Million

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cathie Wood’s %ARKInvest has raised its 2030 %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) price target to $2.4 million U.S.

That new forecast assumes big adoption among institutional investors in coming years.

The current rally in Bitcoin that has pushed the price above $94,000 U.S. is largely due to increased buying among institutions, according to data from %Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: $COIN).

Institutional investors appear to be buying more crypto as they move away from the U.S. dollar.

Still, ARK Invests forecast is aggressive and among the most bullish on Wall Street.

The investment firm’s projection reflects a 72% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for Bitcoin between now and 2030.

So far this year, the price of Bitcoin has risen 1%. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has spent most of 2025 in negative territory.

ARK Invest’s “bear case” for Bitcoin projects that the cryptocurrency will be trading at $500,000 U.S. at the end of 2030, a 32% compound annual growth rate.

Cathie Wood’s shop sees institutional investors beefing up their Bitcoin holdings as they accept the cryptocurrency’s role as “digital gold.”

ARK Invest has long been one of the biggest crypto bulls and forecast that Bitcoin would be at $124,000 U.S. by the end of 2024. Bitcoin ended last year at $93,440 U.S.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $94,450 U.S.