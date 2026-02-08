Future Of Workforce Summit 2026 Returns To Dubai On April 28

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 12:23 PM



One of today's biggest challenges is how organisations in the UAE can prepare their employees for a fast-changing future.

Addressing this challenge, the Future of Workforce Summit returns for its second edition on April 28, 2026, at Address Skyview, Dubai.

The full-day conference brings together senior leaders, policymakers and HR professionals to explore how technology, leadership and people strategies must evolve, to keep pace with shifting workplace expectations.

Organised by KT Events and held under the theme 'Smart Solutions, Stronger Leadership, Real Impact', the summit reflects the UAE's ambition to remain a global hub for talent across sectors including technology, healthcare, finance, renewable energy and education.

The summit will welcome CHROs, HR Directors, CEOs, COOs, people leaders and organisational development professionals. Through a carefully curated programme of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and interactive masterclasses, participants will gain real-world insights into what the future of work means for their teams today - and tomorrow.

The key focus areas at the summit includes:



The future of work

The impact of AI and automation on jobs and skills

Upskilling and reskilling for long-term employability

Leadership in hybrid and distributed workplaces

Emiratisation and national workforce development

Employee experience, wellbeing and retention Diversity, inclusion and the expectations of next-generation talent

More than 30 senior leaders, CHROs, CXOs and industry experts from government, technology, finance, healthcare and education will share cross-sector perspectives on workforce transformation and leadership in a rapidly changing world.

In addition to thought-leadership content, the summit will provide dedicated networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and build meaningful professional relationships.

This is also a great opportunity for attendees to collaborate and engage with senior HR and business leaders, and take part in conversations about the future of work.

Organisations interested in attending, participating or partnering can find more information and register at



