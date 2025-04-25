Kyiv Responds To U.S. Peace Plan For Ukraine With Demand For NATO-Equivalent Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During talks in London, the Ukrainian side presented its own vision of security guarantees in response to U.S. proposals, particularly a framework equivalent to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There were American proposals or a vision. In London, the working group consisting of representatives from Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. presented our perspective on the proposals made public by the United States... Our responses include entirely constructive proposals - both in terms of a contingent and a format akin to the fifth [article]. Not the [article] itself, but the forces and level of protection provided by Article 5 in NATO countries. Relevant proposals have been submitted. We are awaiting a response," Zelensky said.

He said that Ukraine's accession to NATO should not depend on Russia's stance but rather on the position of Ukraine's partners. According to him, if Ukraine does not join the Alliance, it must receive strong alternative security guarantees.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha were in London on April 23 to participate in negotiations involving representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

Sybiha and Umerov also held a meeting with their British counterparts, David Lammy and John Healey.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the bilateral meeting as valuable.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not participate in the talks in London.