403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amb. Al-Enezi Touts Upcoming Belgian Trade Delegation's Visit To Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Nawaf Al-Enezi highlighted on Friday the importance of the upcoming visit of a Belgian trade delegation to the State of Kuwait, scheduled for 28-30 April 2025. In statements to KUNA, Al-Enezi underlined its role in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and exploring cooperation opportunities in development projects aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035.
Ambassador Al-Enezi noted that the visit of the Belgian delegation has been coordinated with various economic bodies across the main Belgian regions, the Arab Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.
He pointed out that the last visit by a Belgian trade delegation to Kuwait in 2019 was a significant milestone in advancing economic cooperation between the two friendly nations, during which both sides discussed partnership and investment opportunities.
He added that the success of that visit is reflected in the increased number of companies participating in this year's delegation, which includes more than 40 companies operating in fields such as cybersecurity, renewable energy, sustainable development, healthcare services, and construction, along with the participation of businessmen and companies from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
The delegation is expected to visit more than ten Kuwaiti institutions and government entities, in addition to meeting several representatives from Kuwait's private sector, to explore trade and economic cooperation opportunities, reflecting the growing relationship between the two countries in the fields of economy and investment. (end) arn
Ambassador Al-Enezi noted that the visit of the Belgian delegation has been coordinated with various economic bodies across the main Belgian regions, the Arab Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.
He pointed out that the last visit by a Belgian trade delegation to Kuwait in 2019 was a significant milestone in advancing economic cooperation between the two friendly nations, during which both sides discussed partnership and investment opportunities.
He added that the success of that visit is reflected in the increased number of companies participating in this year's delegation, which includes more than 40 companies operating in fields such as cybersecurity, renewable energy, sustainable development, healthcare services, and construction, along with the participation of businessmen and companies from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
The delegation is expected to visit more than ten Kuwaiti institutions and government entities, in addition to meeting several representatives from Kuwait's private sector, to explore trade and economic cooperation opportunities, reflecting the growing relationship between the two countries in the fields of economy and investment. (end) arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment