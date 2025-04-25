403
Trump: Washington Won't Be 'Dragged In' To War With Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 25 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump affirmed on Friday that his country would not engage into a war with Iran if a deal between the two sides was signed.
In an interview with "Time" magazine, Trump said he is open to meeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei or President Masoud Pezeshkian.
He noted that he would not prevent Israeli occupation forces from launching attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.
"I didn't stop them. But I didn't make it comfortable for them, because I think we can make a deal without the attack. I hope we can. It's possible we'll have to attack because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.
"But I didn't make it comfortable for them, but I didn't say no. Ultimately I was going to leave that choice to them, but I said I would much prefer a deal than bombs being dropped," he noted.
Asked if he is worried, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu will drag him into a war, he said "No", adding, "By the way, he (Netanyahu) may go into a war. But we're not getting dragged in".
"No, I may go in very willingly if we can't get a deal. If we don't make a deal, I'll be leading the pack," he said.
On talks to end the army conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said they has cut long path and good talks, and they are about to reach a deal.
When asked if Putin can make peace, Trump said "Yeah, I think Putin will. I think Putin would rather do it a different way. I think he'd rather go and take the whole thing. And I think that because of me, I believe I'm the only one that can get this thing negotiated.
"And I think we're a long way. We've had very good talks, and we're getting very close to a deal. And I don't believe anybody else could have made that deal.
Asked if Ukraine should give up any hope of ever joining NATO, he replied "I don't think they'll ever be able to join NATO. I think that's been from day one, I think that's been, that's I think what caused the war to start was when they started talking about joining NATO. If that weren't brought up, there would have been a much better chance that it wouldn't have started".
Asked if Crimea should go to the Russians, the US leader said "Well, Crimea went to the Russians. It was handed to them by Barack Hussein Obama, and not by me. With that being said, will they be able to get it back? They've had their Russians.
He went to say that "they've had their submarines there for long before any period that we're talking about, for many years. The people speak largely Russian in Crimea. But this was given by Obama. This wasn't given by Trump. Would it have been taken from me like it was taken from Obama? No, it wouldn't have happened. Crimea, if I were president, it would not have been taken".
"If Crimea will stay with Russia, we have to only talk about Crimea because that's the one that always gets mentioned. Crimea will stay with Russia. And Zelensky understands that, and everybody understands that it's been with them for a long time.
"It's been with them long before Trump came along. Again, this is Obama's war. This is a war that should have never happened. I call it the war that should have never happened.
On commercial talks with China, Trump said affirmed his administration is talking with China to reach a tariff deal, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping had called him.
China, meanwhile, denied that.
He confirmed his previous statements that they are about signing commercial deals with about 100 countries within weeks.
"I'll be finished. Now, some countries may come back and ask for an adjustment, and I'll consider that, but I'll basically be, with great knowledge, setting-ready, We're a department store, a giant department store, the biggest department store in history. Everybody wants to come in and take from us," he said.
He further pointed out that the US would be the richest country ever, referring to an economic booming in the future. (end)
