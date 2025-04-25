A Global And Sustainable Enterprise Is The Ultimate Goal Of Panama's Canal -
He also highlights how the Canal has become a commercial powerhouse, injecting $2.4 billion into Panama's economy last year alone. A key milestone in Panama's stewardship was the 2016 inauguration of the new locks, which enabled the passage of larger vessels, increasing capacity from 5,000 to 17,000 containers per ship. These expansions now generate over 55% of the Canal's revenue, emphasizing the importance of cargo volume. Another major focus of the episode is the Canal's sustainability efforts. Since the expansion, the Canal has surpassed transit expectations while leading in environmental innovation. The new lock system, which lifts ships using 60% less water, has been pivotal in conserving resources. Additionally, since its opening in 1914, the Canal has helped reduce global CO2 emissions by shortening voyage distances, allowing ships to save time and fuel. For those interested in exploring the transformative impact of the Panama Canal, you can watch the episode here.
