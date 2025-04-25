India Strengthens Trade Ties With Iran Through Chabahar Port Expansion

MENAFN - KNN India)India is accelerating the expansion of the Chabahar port and its rail connectivity to Iran's border with Central Asia, aiming to enhance regional trade and counterbalance China's influence in the region.

This initiative is particularly significant as the Chabahar–Zahedan railway line, a 750 km project connecting the port to Iran's rail network, is nearing completion and is expected to be operational by 2024.​

The Chabahar port, located on Iran's Makran coast, is strategically positioned to serve as a gateway for trade between India, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia.

India has invested approximately USD 500 million in the development of this port, which is seen as a critical component of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

This corridor aims to facilitate smoother and more direct trade routes between India and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan.​

The development of Chabahar port and its associated infrastructure is also viewed as a strategic counter to China's influence in the region, particularly in light of China's significant investments in Pakistan's Gwadar port.

By enhancing connectivity through Chabahar, India seeks to bolster its economic and strategic presence in the region.

As the Chabahar–Zahedan railway project nears completion, it is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating trade and strengthening regional ties.

The successful implementation of this project will not only enhance India's connectivity to Central Asia but also contribute to the broader goal of regional economic integration.

(KNN Bureau)