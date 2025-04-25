Devart Releases Dbforge Tools SQL Server 7.1 With SQL Server 2025, SSMS 21 Preview, And Windows Server 2025 Support

dbForge Tools for SQL Server 7.1

Devart releases dbForge Tools SQL Server 7.1, featuring extended compatibility with SQL Server 2025, SSMS 21 Preview, and Windows Server 2025.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Devart, a recognized developer of database management software, announces the release of dbForge Tools for SQL Server 7.1 and dbForge Edge, now fully compatible with SQL Server 2025, SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 21 Preview, and Windows Server 2025.With this release, Devart continues to provide database professionals with the tools needed to keep their workflows optimized, agile, and in line with Microsoft's latest server advancements.Key Features of dbForge Tools for SQL Server 7.1:+ SQL Server 2025 ConnectivitydbForge tools for SQL Server now offer full support for SQL Server 2025, enabling smooth and reliable database operations - all while maintaining high performance and productivity.+ Integration with SSMS 21 PreviewEnjoy a unified experience with full integration into SSMS 21 Preview. Access the complete range of dbForge add-ins, including SQL Complete with its intelligent code completion, formatting, and debugging, directly within the latest version of SSMS.+ Windows Server 2025 CompatibilityRun your SQL Server workflows perfectly on Windows Server 2025. dbForge ensures complete compatibility for stable and secure database management, without the hassle of configuration or compatibility concerns.This release follows last year's major dbForge tools for SQL Server 7.0 milestone, where the company introduced deeper automation, T-SQL code analysis, and a huge number of other enhancements. With 7.1, Devart builds on that momentum by ensuring users can take full advantage of Microsoft's latest innovations.AvailabilityThe latest versions of dbForge SQL Tools, including dbForge SQL Complete and dbForge Studio for SQL Server 7.1 , are now available for download. This release is also included in dbForge Edge, Devart's all-in-one multidatabase solution.Start your free trial or upgrade through your existing license:dbForge Studio for SQL Server 7.1:dbForge SQL Tools 7.1:dbForge SQL Complete 7.1:dbForge Edge:About DevartDevart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

