MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Why is it so difficult to move photos and movies from iphone to computer without itunes?" How to transfer pictures from iphone to computer easily? Tenorshare iCareFone 1 Click Transfer!

HONG KONG, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iTunes does not support certain file types or devices, and it may transfer slowly, causing problems such as "Your account has been disabled in iTunes" and data loss. So move photos and movies from iphone to computer via itunes can be tricky and risky. Unlike transfer pics from Android to PC, iPhone file transfers are not smooth enough, forcing users to reconsider upgrading.

Why Tenorshare iCareFone (All-in-One Free iOS Backup and File Manager)?

5 Ways to Transfer Photos from Phone to PC 2025-Tenorshare iCareFone

Tenorshare iCareFone is the best way to copy photos and videos from iphone to your computer without iTunes in 2025, offers a user-friendly and easily 1 click transfer operating system, and supports up to transfer high quality contacts, music, videos, messages from iPhone/iPad to Windows or Mac directly, suitable for ordinary users and professional technicians.

Key Features of Tenorshare iCareFone:



No need for iTunes, Multiple Sync: Transfer photos, videos, APP and other data between computer, iPhone and Android with original details.

Selective Pick & Transfer: Select specific photos or albums selectively. One-click transfer, simpler operation, non-tech background required.

Suitable for large-volume photos and videos Transfer: Safe Transfer Keep all your existing data original quality, keep perfect details.

Free download and features: iOS data backup, developer mode, iPhone test, AI wallpaper. Supported Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7, macOS 15/14/13/12, and compatible with all iOS 18/17/16, all iPhone version and iPad, and iPod Touch.

How to Import Photos from iPhone to PC (Windows11/10) Without iTunes?

Step1. Install Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer software on your Windows or Mac

Step2. Select all or individual files or photos you want to export to Mac or Windows, and then click the 'One-click Export' button.

Step3. Then Successfully to export photos to your laptop device from iPhone Now!

Other 4 Ways to Transfer photos and videos from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac or PC

Way2. Via USB transfer: Connect iPhone and computer via USB>Click "Start">Select 'Import' then transfer your Photos.

Way3. Transfer Photos via iCloud Photos: Select photos from iPhone to back up to iCloud and upload them on your computer

Way4. Use AirDrop: Open Airdrop to send photos and videos to your Mac quickly.

Way5. Use Hard Disk or SD: Go to the Photos app on your Mac, Copy the Photos and videos to Computer.

In short, these methods require a certain technical background, the quick and simple way is Tenorshare iCareFone . Even if you're not tech-savvy. Just download iCareFone, follow the steps, and move your photos in seconds.

