Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Poised To Reach USD 2.90 Billion By 2032, Driven By Advancements In Vibration Control Technologies Enhancing Maritime Safety And Efficiency | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing emphasis on enhancing vessel performance and ensuring crew comfort through advanced vibration control solutions. Austin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market size was estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.14% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Download PDF Sample of Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market @

The Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is witnessing robust expansion as the maritime industry increasingly prioritizes the integration of advanced vibration control technologies. These innovations are essential for enhancing vessel performance, ensuring crew comfort, and adhering to stringent environmental and safety regulations. In the United States, the market is expected to grow from USD 0.61 billion in 2023 to USD 0.92 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.76%. This steady growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced vibration control solutions in naval and commercial shipbuilding, ensuring enhanced durability and operational efficiency. Technological advancements and rising defense investments further fuel the market's expansion. Key Players:

Trelleborg (Mounts, Bearings, Isolators)

Parker LORD (Vibration Isolators, Engine Mounts)

Hutchinson Paulstra (Anti-Vibration Mounts, Shock Absorbers)

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd. (Marine Mounts, Dampers)

Continental (Engine Mounts, Rubber Bushings)

Vibracoustic (Rubber-Metal Mounts, Insulators)

ITT Inc. (Noise & Vibration Control Solutions)

Bridgestone Corporation (Engine Mounts, Vibration Control Products)

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Vibration Isolators, Rubber Components)

Eaton Corporation (Hydraulic Dampers, Anti-Vibration Systems)

Barry Controls (Shock Mounts, Anti-Vibration Pads)

Fabreeka International (Vibration Isolation Pads, Shock Control)

Meggitt PLC (Aerospace & Marine Vibration Control)

Tech Products Corporation (Marine Mounts, Rubber Vibration Isolators)

VMC Group (Shock & Vibration Isolation Systems)

VibraSystems Inc. (Marine Vibration Mounts, Shock Absorbers)

Enidine Inc. (Hydraulic Vibration Isolators, Shock Absorbers)

Silentblok (Rubber Mounts, Anti-Vibration Bushes)

Advanced Antivibration Components (AAC) (Rubber & Metal Isolators) Karman Rubber Company (Rubber Vibration Mounts, Shock Absorbers) Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.85 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product Type (Mounts, Bearing Pads, Bellows, Washers, Others)

. By Function Type (Engine Vibration, HVAC Vibration, Generators & Pumps, Others)

. By Material (Elastomer, Plastic, Others)

. By Application (Tugs, Yachts, Fishing Boats, Motorboats, Sailboats, Cruise Ships, Container Ships, Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers) Key Drivers . Rising commercial and naval vessel demand, is boosting the adoption of advanced anti-vibration solutions for durability, comfort, and regulatory compliance.

Key Growth Segments in the Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: Bearing Pads, HVAC Vibration, Elastomers, and Fishing Boats Lead the Way

By Product Type: The bearing pads segment is experiencing rapid growth in the Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market due to continuous advancements in material technology. These pads efficiently absorb vibrations, making them an attractive solution for building strong, durable ships. Shipbuilders have preferred them for energy conversion efficiency with significant reductions in noise and mechanical wear. Moreover, advances in elastomeric and composite materials have enhanced design applications, enabling them to better withstand extreme marine conditions. A rise in the commonly used bearing pads trend is fueled by the increasing demand for enhanced structural integrity and safety in ships. Hence, this segment is expected to continue to experience growth in the forecast period.

By Function Type: The HVAC vibration segment held the largest market share, exceeding 42% in 2023, owing to the critical importance of HVAC systems in providing passenger comfort and operational performance in aviation and maritime sectors. Therefore, these are important for effective vibration control in HVAC systems to stabilize the ship. With higher installation of advanced HVAC units in commercial vessels, cruise ships, and naval fleets, the traction for anti-vibration solutions is set to grow. Moreover, strict regulations concerning noise reduction and energy efficiency of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems also play a catalytic role in the growth of this segment. It is expected that the HVAC vibration segment will continue to grow steadily, owing to the continued advancements in vibration-dampening materials and technologies.

By Material: The elastomer segment led the market with over 52% share in 2023, primarily on account of superior vibration-dampening properties, flexible nature, and durability against marine environments. Elastomers are extremely resistant to water, corrosion, and temperature changes. By effectively absorbing and dissipating vibrations, we help reduce mechanical stress and enhance the durability of ship components. What's more, elastomers are more resistant to extreme pressure, which makes them a better fit for offshore and deep-sea vessels. This trend has the potential to propel the use of elastomer-based anti-vibration materials in shipbuilding, wherein increasing shipbuilding activity globally is the primary driver for the market growth. That being said, with advances in technology, elastomers will continue to dominate the material market.

By Application: The fishing boats segment emerged as the market leader, accounting for over 32% share in 2023, due to its high reliance on vibration-dampening solutions. Fishing vessels work in harsh marine environments that demand good vibration control for operational efficiency, crew safety, and equipment longevity. Fishing boats constantly moving in stormy water create severe vibration and noise that affect the machinery and comfort on board. To cope with these problems, advanced anti-vibration devices, such as elastomeric pads and mounts, are used, which ensure better performance. In addition, the rising implementation of technologically advanced fishing vessels with improved structural integrity and noise suppression features has also propelled the demand for anti-vibration solutions. Such a trend is predicted to keep driving the segment growth going forward.

If You Need Any Customization on Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Report, I nquire Now @

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges as Key Regions in the Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market

North America held a dominant market share of over 42% in 2023, primarily due to its well-established naval and commercial shipbuilding sector. Strong government spending on naval defense, top shipbuilders, and technological talent make it attractive for China. The production of large commercial vessels and military ships will remain strong in North America (U.S. and Canada), which will drive steady demand for the shipbuilding anti-vibration solutions. Moreover, strict rules and measures for noise and vibration control in marine applications have further propelled the demand for advanced anti-vibration solutions. They are also utilized in the offshore oil and gas industry in North America, where purpose-built ships are equipped with effective vibration control systems to maintain operational stability and safety. All these contribute positively towards making North America the Place with the Highest Share in the Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, fueled by rapid expansion in the shipbuilding industries of China, South Korea, and Japan. These nations account for the vast majority of ship construction in the world, taking advantage of low-cost production, skilled workforces, and robust governmental support. Most notably, China is pouring money into shipbuilding infrastructure to increase its competitiveness around the world. As leaders in technologically advanced vessels, South Korea and Japan have increased demand for high-performance anti-vibration systems. Growing naval fleets and rising maritime trade also contribute to the market growth in this region. Moreover, the increasing focus on compliance with international standards for the control of noise and vibration, with the implementation of the latest anti-vibration new technologies, has made the Asia-Pacific region a lucrative segment in the global market.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Angst + Pfister expanded its production site in China to enhance its capacity for delivering advanced sealing solutions.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Segmentation, By Product Type

8. Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Segmentation, By Function Type

9. Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Segmentation, By Material

10. Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practice

14. Conclusion

Related Reports:

Tool Steel Market Size Research Report by 2032

Woodworking Machinery Market Growth Analysis by 2032

Welding Electrodes Market Trends Report 2024-2032

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Industry Share by 2032

Arc Welding Torch Market Demand & Forecast to 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)