Portable Ultrasound Equipment Industry Report 2025 Featuring Analysis Of 136 Companies And Growth Forecasts To 2030

Additionally, the growing focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions and the need to improve access to diagnostic imaging in remote and underserved areas are supporting market growth. Lastly, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of portable ultrasound equipment in managing infectious diseases, further propelling market demand.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Portable Ultrasound Equipment market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Product Type (Cart / Trolley-Based, Handheld); Application (Obstetrics / Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Urology, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal, Other Applications).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cart / Trolley-Based segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Handheld segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $751.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $296.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Clarius Mobile Health, EchoNous, Inc., Esaote S.p.A., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 136 companies featured in this Portable Ultrasound Equipment market report include:



Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Clarius Mobile Health

EchoNous, Inc.

Esaote S.p.A.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Fukuda Denshi UK

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips B.V.

Samsung Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Teratech Corporation (Terason) Verathon, Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

