Secure Email Gateways Industry Outlook 2030: A US$10 Billion Opportunity - Expansion Of Remote Workforces And BYOD Policies Spurs Demand For Robust Email Security Solutions

The expansion of remote workforces and BYOD policies is creating new opportunities for SEGs that provide secure access and protect against email-borne threats. The integration of advanced threat protection, anti-phishing, and data loss prevention (DLP) features is enhancing the capabilities of SEGs, supporting market growth. Moreover, the trend of managed security services and the growing demand for AI-powered security analytics are further driving the adoption of secure email gateways.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Secure Email Gateways market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Segment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise Deployment, Hybrid).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cloud-Based segment, which is expected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.5%. The On-Premise Deployment segment is also set to grow at 12.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.9% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Secure Email Gateways Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Secure Email Gateways Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Secure Email Gateways Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Clearswift, Forcepoint, Kaspersky and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 53 companies featured in this Secure Email Gateways market report include:



Barracuda Networks

Cisco

Clearswift

Forcepoint

Kaspersky

Microsoft

Mimecast

Proofpoint

Retarus

Sophos

Symantec

Trend Micro Trustwave

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes