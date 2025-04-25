NEW PRODUCT: New Digital Static Meter Offers Precise Measurement And Easy Use

DIgital Static Meter

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Static electricity isn't just a nuisance; it's a serious threat to manufacturing efficiency, product integrity and workplace safety. Unchecked static can lead to costly downtime, product defects, material jams and even hazardous shocks to employees. If static is interfering with your processes, EXAIR's upgraded Model 7905 Digital Static Meter offers an essential first step in identifying and eliminating the problem.

With just the press of a button, this easy-to-use, handheld device pinpoints the highest voltage areas in your facility, helping you diagnose static issues before they become a problem . The Digital Static Meter detects surface voltage and polarity on objects up to ±20 kV, delivering immediate LED-illuminated readings for fast and accurate troubleshooting. The new Digital Static Meter features an infrared beam to ensure measurement is taken from the optimal one-inch distance for precise readings. Certified for accuracy by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) , this highly sensitive instrument ensures pinpoint static measurements, allowing you to take proactive steps toward eliminating costly disruptions in your operations.

EXAIR offers a full range of Static Eliminators , including Super Ion Air Knives, Intellistat® Ionizing Air Guns for clean rooms, Ionizing Bars, Ion Air Cannons, and Ion Air Guns -all designed to neutralize static and improve process reliability. Learn more and take control of static today at EXAIR . The Model 7905 Digital Static Meter is available now for $1061 .