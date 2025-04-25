Joe Bonamassa Announces New Studio Album 'Breakthrough' - A Bold, Genre-Spanning Musical Journey Including 10 New Songs

Artwork By Hugh Syme

Title Track“Breakthrough” Out Now, Showcasing a New Chapter in Songcraft, Produced By Kevin Shirley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a career defined by evolution, Joe Bonamassa is ready to turn the page once again. Theblues-rock virtuoso has just announced Breakthrough, his most adventurous and genre-blending studio album to date, out July 18th via his own J&R Adventures. At the heart of theannouncement is the release of the album's powerful title track-“Breakthrough”-a soulful,hard-hitting anthem about letting go, moving forward, and finding your fire again, available today.Stream“Breakthrough” on all platforms HERE .WATCH the lyric video for“Breakthrough”. Pre-order the album 'Breakthrough' NOW .Crafted across multiple continents and infused with a world's worth of inspiration, Breakthroughmarks a bold new chapter for Bonamassa-one that leans on fiery solos, emotionally richstorytelling, groove-driven arrangements, and stylistic exploration. Produced by longtimecreative partner Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), the album wasshaped by sessions in Greece, Egypt, Nashville, and Los Angeles, resulting in a vibrant sonictapestry that shifts effortlessly from funky blues and Texas swing to acoustic ballads andswaggering hard rock.“I think this album, Breakthrough, marks a shift in the styling of Joe Bonamassa's recordingoutput,” says Shirley.“While there are plenty of guitar solos on this record, his emphasis hasbeen on songs primarily. Each time Joe undertakes a new recording project, he seems toaccess a different part of his vast library of music genre from the jukebox-in-his-head! Thisalbum is a round-the-world musical trip-from Little Feat funkiness to Texas swing, from hardrock power to acoustic singer/songwriter-style songs.”The newly released single“Breakthrough,” co-written with longtime collaborator TomHambridge (Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd), captures the emotional core of therecord-an uplifting anthem about transformation, persistence, and letting go of the weight thatholds us back. With gritty vocals, melodic guitar lines, and lush instrumentation, the trackembodies Bonamassa's signature blend of power and finesse while ushering in a bold newdirection.“Breakthrough” follows the success of Bonamassa's recent singles“Still Walking With Me” and“Shake This Ground,” both of which hinted at the adventurous spirit behind the full album.“Shake This Ground” delivered a moody, introspective edge, while“Still Walking With Me”leaned into warmth, gratitude, and classic soul. Each track reflects a different facet ofBonamassa's evolving songwriting approach, rooted in emotional honesty and anchored by hisunmistakable guitar work.The album announcement caps a stretch of extraordinary momentum for Bonamassa. Next up,Bonamassa recently began his extensive European Spring Tour, followed by a June run withhis powerhouse supergroup Black Country Communion (featuring Glenn Hughes, JasonBonham, and Derek Sherinian). After another round of summer dates across Europe-includingsold-out shows in Ireland-he'll return stateside for his just-announced 2025 U.S. SummerTour, a limited amphitheater run featuring stops at The Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and moreiconic venues.With over 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues albums, and a lifelong commitment to evolvingthe genre, Bonamassa shows no signs of slowing down. Whether headlining iconic venues,mentoring rising artists through Journeyman Records, or supporting music education via hisKeeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Bonamassa continues to shape the future of blues-rockwith every note.For more information on Breakthrough, tour dates, and VIP packages, visit . Track list1. Breakthrough2. Trigger Finger3. I'll Take The Blame4. Drive By The Exit Sign5. Broken Record6. Shake This Ground7. Still Walking With Me8. Life After Dark9. You Don't Own Me10. Pain's On MeVINYL Track listSide A1. Breakthrough2. Trigger Finger3. I'll Take The Blame4. Drive By The Exit Sign5. Broken RecordSide B1. Shake This Ground2. Still Walking With Me3. Life After Dark4. You Don't Own Me5. Pain's On MeJOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEEUROPE SPRING TOUR 2025April 25 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 – Brighton, UK – Brighton CentreApril 29 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 – Munich, DE – OlympiahalleMay 2 – Prague, CR – O2 UniversamMay 3 – Warsaw, PL – COS TorwarMay 6 – Hannover, DE – ZAG ArenaMay 8 – Frankfort, DE – JahrhunderthalleMay 9 – Frankfort, DE – JahrhunderthalleMay 10 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto ArenaBLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025June 6 – Fredericksburg, DK – FalkonersalenJune 7 – Solvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock FestivalJune 9 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium TilburgJune 10 – Hamburg, DE – StadtparkJune 12 – Berlin, DE – ZitadelleJune 13 – Olomouc, CZ – Korunní PevnůstkaJune 15 – Charlotta Valley, PL – Rock Legends FestivalJune 17 – Vienna, AT – Vienna GasometerJune 19 – Köln, DE – TanzbrunnenEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 – Klam, AT – Clam CastleJuly 8 – Veszprém, HU – VeszprémfestJuly 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 – Weert, NL – BospopJuly 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz FestivalJuly 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino ParkJuly 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea* Sold OutU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKADECEMBER 2025December 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[..., 973.330.1711]

Carol Chenkin

Carol Chenkin

+1 561-929-0172

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.