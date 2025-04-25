Anti-Pakistan Protests After Friday Prayers In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) Muslims in Hyderabad on Friday staged protests against Pakistan over its involvement in the terrorist attack on tourists at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

On a call given by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Muslims offering Friday prayers wore black armbands to condemn the April 22 terror attack.

Owaisi himself donned a black band on the forearm while attending prayers at a mosque near his house in Shastripuram.

The MP himself was seen distributing black bands to the worshippers.

Hundreds of Muslims outside the historic Mecca Masjid staged a protest, condemning the terror attack and denouncing Pakistan.

The protestors, led by local leaders of AIMIM, raised slogans of "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Hindustan Zindabad".

After protests against the Waqf Amendment Act for the last two Fridays, the area around the historic Charminar witnessed an anti-Pakistan protest.

Volunteers were seen tying black armbands to worshippers at Mecca Masjid and other mosques in the city.

Owaisi had appealed to people to wear black bands to protest the terrorist act perpetrated by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pahalgam against innocent Indians.

He had urged Muslims and justice-loving citizens to wear the black bands on Friday to give a message to the foreign forces that they will not allow India's unity and integrity to be weakened.

"Because of this attack, the terrorists have an opportunity to target our Kashmiri brothers. I appeal to all Indians not to fall prey to the tricks of the enemy," said Owaisi.

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad on Thursday attended the all-party meeting called by the Centre in Delhi over the Pahalgam attack.

Owaisi said that the terror attack was a result of an intelligence failure, and demanded that the Narendra Modi government recheck its deterrence policy.

The MP said that this incident was more condemnable than Uri and Pulwama as terrorists, who have come from the neighbouring country, targeted civilians.

The AIMIM chief said the terror attack was carried out to damage the tourism industry. He said the terrorists who came from Pakistan to spread terror picked up an area which is not even connected by road.

The AIMIM organised a candlelight march in Hyderabad on Thursday to condemn the terror attack and show solidarity with the victims. The march was led by the party MLA from Nampally constituency, Mohammed Majid Hussain.

People from various sections of the society participated in the march and raised slogans against Pakistan and the LeT.