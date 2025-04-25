Anurag Kashyap Asked To Appear Before Surat Court Amidst Brahmin Remark Row

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) After a complaint was filed against filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap for his controversial remark regarding the Brahmin community, the JMFC court in Surat has issued a notice against Kashyap, ordering him to appear in court on May 7.

This notice was issued based on a complaint filed by lawyer Kamlesh Rawal from Surat on behalf of the Brahmin community. Rawal stated that he presented Kashyap's posts on social media and his apology as evidence, which the court accepted and issued the notice. Kashyap or his lawyer must appear in court on May 7, and if they do not, the court may deliver a unilateral decision.

Shedding further light on the matter, Rawal told IANS, "On April 16, Kashyap made an objectionable comment regarding the Brahmin community, and Aditya Dutta had asked him to refrain from making such remarks. Reacting to this, Kashyap had said - What have you Brahmins accomplished? Now, I have filed a complaint in the Surat court under sec BNS of 196, 197, 351, 352, 353, and 356. After doing my verification and cross-checking all the documents submitted by me, the court has served a notice to Kashyap to appear before the court on May 7."

Another complaint was filed against Kashyap in Mumbai by RTI activist Atish Tiwari.

Refreshing your memory, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' maker had written, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?". Kashyap's remark came in response to the comment, "Brahmins are your father."

This remark by the filmmaker received a lot of backlash from the netizens.

Kashyap even issued an apology later on social media saying that he cannot take back what he said and doesn't even want to. Clarifying that his apology wasn't for his post but for a comment 'taken out of context', the director wrote, "This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar (cultural values)."