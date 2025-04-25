Bitcoin Has Skyrocketed Recently – SIX MINING Provides You With Stable Passive Income
|Investment Plan
|Initial capital
|Daily income
|Profit after 40 days
|Profit after 80 days
|Profit after 120 days
|Experience Contract
|100
|$3.6
|$144
|$288
|$432
|Primary Contract
|500
|$6.3
|$252
|$504
|$756
|Primary Contract
|1000
|$13.2
|$528
|$1056
|$1584
|Primary Contract
|3000
|$44.4
|$1776
|$3552
|$5328
|Intermediate Contract
|5000
|$76.5
|$3060
|$6120
|$9180
- 3、Sit back and wait for profit: Profits are settled every 24 hours, and the principal will be automatically returned to your SIX MINING account after the contract expires. 4. Affiliate Program:
(1) When user A recommends user B, user A will receive 3% of all investments made by user B.
(2) When user B recommends user C, user A will receive 1.5% of user C's investment income, and user B will receive 3% of user C's investment income.
Kind tips:
All referrals must register using the referral link to receive rewards. Contact the platform's online customer service on the 27th of each month to apply, and the fixed reward will be issued on the 3rd of the following month! The more invitations you make, the more rewards you will get!
Advantages of SIX MINING
- 1、Safe, efficient and stable
- 2、Transparent high-yield contracts
- 3、Provides a variety of cryptocurrency payment methods, such as BTC, ETH, USDT-ERC20, LTC, BCH, USDT-TRC20, XRP, SOL, DOGE, etc.
- 4、Downloadable APP - The platform provides a user-friendly interface for mining, managing investments and viewing revenue data anytime, anywhere
- 5、Fund security: All users' funds are securely stored in first-tier banks, and all personal information is protected by SSL encryption. We provide each investor with an insurance policy provided by AIG Insurance Company .
at last
CONTACT: Beverly Dana
Department Manager
SIX MINING
info at sixmining.com
As the global political and economic situation continues to change, decentralized assets such as Bitcoin are becoming the focus of investors. SIX MINING grasps the pulse of the market and provides users with efficient and secure cloud mining solutions.. Join now and let your assets grow steadily in turmoil.
To learn more about SIX MINING, please visit the official website:
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
