​S&P 500, USD/JPY And Silver Price Try To Recover From Minor Sell-Off

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​Wall Street closes lower:

US equity markets finished in the red, led by a 1% drop in the Nasdaq 100 as investors rotated out of technology stocks, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Dow Jones slipped 0.1%.

​Banks weigh on sentiment:

Financial stocks underperformed, with Wells Fargo tumbling 4.6% after missing fourth quarter (Q4) expectations, and Citi and Bank of America also declining despite earnings beats, amid profit-taking and concerns over a proposed US credit card rate cap.

​Rotation across sectors:

Technology and financials lagged, while consumer staples and energy outperformed, reinforcing signs of a shift towards more defensive and cyclical sectors despite generally resilient market internals.

Asia reflects tech weakness:

The sell-off in US technology stocks spilled into Asian markets, pushing Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.9% and weighing on Taiwan and Hong Kong, while broader benchmarks such as Japan's Topix and South Korea's KOSPI remained close to record highs.

Oil and gold ease:

Crude prices retreated around 3.4% after President Trump played down the likelihood of US military action against Iran, while gold slipped 0.5% from record levels as geopolitical risk premiums receded.

Rates and FX in focus:

Markets continue to price at least two Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts before year-end, with policy seen on hold through the first half, while the Japanese yen rebounded from an 18-month low amid renewed intervention warnings from Japanese officials.

​S&P 500 found interim support

​The S&P 500's slip from this week's 6986 high has taken it to Wednesday's 6886 low from which it has bounced back. While this level underpins on a daily chart closing basis, the psychological 7000 mark will remain in sight.

​If support at 6886 were to give way, though, the early January low at 6824 would be back in view.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 14 January 6886 low

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 6721 mid-December low

S&P 500 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​USD/JPY remains below ¥160.00 barrier

USD/JPY retraced from Wednesday's ¥159.45 high but tries to stabilise in the ¥158.50 region. While Wednesday's ¥158.10 low holds, another attempt at reaching the ¥160 region may be made.

​Were a slip through ¥158.10 to be witnessed, the November to December highs at ¥157.89 - ¥157.76 should offer at least interim support.

​Further down lies the October to January uptrend line at ¥157.17. Between it and the 5 January low at ¥156.45 lies further support.

​Short-term outlook:

Neutral while below ¥159.45 but above ¥158.10.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 5 December low at ¥154.35.

USD/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​Silver trades close to record high

​The silver price has so far made a record high this week at $93.5141, a rise above which would put the psychological $100 region on the map.

​Were a short-term slip to take the precious metal below the 12 January high at $86.2665, the 29 December to 7 January peaks at $84.0301 - $82.7707 may be revisited but would be expected to act as at least interim support.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 12 January high at $86.2665.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 31 December low at $70.0750.

Silver daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

