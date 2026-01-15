403
US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Block Trump's Greenland Takeover
(MENAFN) A cross-party coalition of U.S. legislators has unveiled new measures aimed at preventing any prospective American military intervention against Greenland, the self-governing Danish territory now at the center of President Donald Trump's annexation warnings.
Legislation titled the 'No Funds for NATO Invasion Act' and the 'NATO Unity Protection Act' emerged in both congressional chambers this week. In the House, Republican Don Bacon aligned with Democratic colleagues to present a measure barring the use of federal resources to "blockade, occupy, annex, [or] conduct military operations against" any NATO alliance member. The House proposal further aims to prevent U.S. officials or personnel from "taking any action to execute" such an incursion.
The Senate version was championed by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Lisa Murkowski, who remarked that "the mere notion that America would use our vast resources against our allies is deeply troubling."
The legislative push arrives as Capitol Hill resistance intensifies against Trump, who has vowed the U.S. will secure Greenland "one way or another" while refusing to dismiss the possibility of military force. Western news organizations have indicated the president has already directed top military brass to prepare contingency plans for a possible invasion.
Certain GOP lawmakers have downplayed invasion scenarios. House Speaker Mike Johnson has emphasized there is "no declaration of war pending for Greenland," while Senator Rand Paul has voiced skepticism that any invasion would materialize given opposition spanning both parties.
Nevertheless, some Republicans have amplified the president's position, with Representative Randy Fine rolling out a rival 'Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act' on Monday designed to pave the way for incorporating it as the 51st U.S. state.
Trump has defended his campaign by asserting the U.S. must move before Russia or China "take over" Greenland—a claim rejected by authorities in Copenhagen, Beijing, and Moscow.
China's Foreign Ministry has condemned the U.S. president for deploying China and Russia as "pretexts" for his Arctic ambitions, while Russia has resisted militarization of the polar region, characterizing it as a domain for peaceful collaboration.
