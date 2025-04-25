New Collection Of Outdoor Sofas Launched By Home And Soul Furniture

Outdoor 3 Seater Rattan Sofa

Rattan 2 seater sofas

Rattan Sofas

New collection of Outdoor 3-Seater Rattan Sofa and 2-Seater Outdoor Sofa in Wood. Blends eco-friendly materials with modern design for outdoor spaces.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Home and Soul Furniture introduces a new collection of outdoor sofas , combining boho design with sustainable craftsmanship to enhance outdoor living spaces. The collection features the Outdoor 3 Seater Rattan Sofa and the 2 Seater Outdoor Sofa in Wood, offering versatile, stylish seating solutions for a variety of outdoor settings. Following the successful launch of the two-seater outdoor wooden sofa, a matching single-seater version will soon be added to the collection. Designed with the same materials, craftsmanship, and aesthetic, the single-seater offers a compact solution suited for smaller outdoor spaces or as a complementary piece within a complete seating arrangement . The single-seater will be available starting next week.The Outdoor 3 Seater Rattan Sofa provides comfortable seating with a natural, relaxed look, ideal for creating a cozy outdoor lounge area. Hand-Made from eco-friendly rattan, Crafted to endure the outdoors without compromising on style - this sofa is built to withstand the elements while adding timeless beauty to your outdoor space.. Its spacious design comfortably seats three, making it perfect for family gatherings, casual outdoor seating, or simply relaxing in a private garden or terrace. The eco-conscious material used in its construction ensures both durability and environmental sustainability.The 2 Seater Outdoor Sofa in Wood features a robust wooden frame, bringing a warm, natural aesthetic to any outdoor environment. The solid wood structure offers both durability and timeless elegance, providing a sturdy yet stylish seating option for smaller spaces or as part of a larger outdoor seating arrangement. The minimalist boho design is complemented by soft cushions, ensuring comfort while maintaining a sleek, minimalistic appearance.These outdoor sofas are designed to seamlessly integrate with various outdoor decor styles, from contemporary to boho to minimalist. The combination of natural materials, such as eco-friendly rattan and wood, ensures that the sofas are visually appealing and sustainable, offering versatile options for enhancing outdoor living spaces.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is dedicated to providing high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and decor designed to enhance modern living spaces. The company emphasizes sustainability, using eco-conscious materials to create durable, timeless pieces. With a focus on craftsmanship and responsible design, Home and Soul Furniture aims to offer stylish and functional solutions that contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.For more information on the outdoor sofas collection and to view the full range of home decor and furniture, visit Home and Soul Dubai's website.

Carol Sukkar

Home and Soul Furniture LLC

+971 56 112 1444

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.